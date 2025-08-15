India, US meet on maritime diplomacy ahead of crucial net-zero vote

While diplomatic ties between India and the US have been deadlocked, India’s maritime regulator – Directorate General of Shipping – met with a high-level US delegation of officials on Thursday to advance talks on maritime coordination and diplomacy.

“The discussions were focused on sustainability, green shipping, and maritime security. Both countries work together in the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and Shared Awareness and Deconfliction (SHADE) for maritime security, and also on green shipping collaborations. The delegation met to discuss these topics,” said a senior government official requesting anonymity.

The meeting was chaired by Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping, and