India-US tech ties will have long-lasting effect, says Vijay Chauthaiwale

VIJAY CHAUTHAIWALE, in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) foreign affairs department, has led the party’s Indian diaspora outreach, its interactions with political parties abroad, and works behind the scenes as a bridge between Indian officials and the community during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s international visits. In an interview in New Delhi, Chauthaiwale tells Archis Mohan that tariffs remain a concern, but the gestures shown by US President Donald Trump during the PM’s visit to the country on February 13 indicate that he will treat India differently. Edited excerpts:

What is your assessment of the PM’s recent visit to