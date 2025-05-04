Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India watches the ripples as Pak, Bangladesh reconnect amid shifts

India watches the ripples as Pak, Bangladesh reconnect amid shifts

Islamabad-Dhaka overtures have sparked measured interest in New Delhi, as historical grievances, shifting alliances, and China's influence reshape the regional dynamics, reports Subhayan Chakraborty

india bangladesh
Premium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Subhayan Chakraborty Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It was a scene few in South Asia’s diplomatic circles would have predicted until August last year: Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif extolling the virtues of closer ties with Bangladesh. At a recent reception in Islamabad hosted by the Bangladeshi High Commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan, Asif declared that both countries were eager to “deepen” economic, political and cultural engagement. The remarks followed foreign secretary-level bilateral talks in Dhaka — the first of their kind in nearly 15 years.
 
The remarks, broadcast widely by Pakistani news outlets, came in the shadow of ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s exile
Topics : India-Bangladesh India-Pak India China tension

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon