India watches the ripples as Pak, Bangladesh reconnect amid shifts

It was a scene few in South Asia’s diplomatic circles would have predicted until August last year: Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif extolling the virtues of closer ties with Bangladesh. At a recent reception in Islamabad hosted by the Bangladeshi High Commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan, Asif declared that both countries were eager to “deepen” economic, political and cultural engagement. The remarks followed foreign secretary-level bilateral talks in Dhaka — the first of their kind in nearly 15 years.

The remarks, broadcast widely by Pakistani news outlets, came in the shadow of ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s exile