North East sea-road link via Myanmar back in focus as ties with Dhaka fray

India looks to fast-track a long-pending multimodal corridor to the North East via Myanmar, bypassing Bangladesh, amid rising regional tensions and shifting geopolitical equations

The project is older and dates back to the term of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government

The Bill for the alternative way out of the North East using roads and a sea link, bypassing Bangladesh, could soar upward of Rs 20,000 crore, a government estimate shows. Even as there has been a lot of buzz about the project this week, this will be the third time in a decade the project will be revived.
 
The project is, however, older and dates back to the term of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. A Detailed Project Report for development of this corridor as a sea-cum-road link to the Northeastern states through Myanmar was prepared by project consultancy
