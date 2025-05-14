Operation Sindoor showcased national air defence capability: Govt sources

Indians witnessed the operational demonstration of the country’s integrated national air defence capability during the almost four-day-long Operation Sindoor, government sources said on Wednesday, adding that these capabilities were demonstrated during some of the most intense exchanges in the air and missile defence domain.

Indian forces successfully neutralised Pakistani attack in the wake of the May 7 strikes on terrorist camps in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

“What made it challenging was the multi-domain nature of the threat, which ranged from slow-speed, low radar cross-section (RCS) drones to high-speed projectiles launched from stand-off distances,” explained the sources,