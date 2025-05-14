Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 10:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Operation Sindoor showcased national air defence capability: Govt sources

Operation Sindoor showcased national air defence capability: Govt sources

India's air defence grid countered the multi-domain threat posed by Pakistan, ranging from hard-to-detect drones to high-speed missiles

The air defence (AD) capability of the Indian Armed Forces is achieved by seamless networking, integration and automation of all its AD resources, which are distributed across the three services

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Indians witnessed the operational demonstration of the country’s integrated national air defence capability during the almost four-day-long Operation Sindoor, government sources said on Wednesday, adding that these capabilities were demonstrated during some of the most intense exchanges in the air and missile defence domain.
 
Indian forces successfully neutralised Pakistani attack in the wake of the May 7 strikes on terrorist camps in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.
 
“What made it challenging was the multi-domain nature of the threat, which ranged from slow-speed, low radar cross-section (RCS) drones to high-speed projectiles launched from stand-off distances,” explained the sources,
