Opportunity, risks for India in Quad's Trump card to counter China

The Quad’s first foreign ministers’ meeting under Donald Trump’s second term has dispelled doubts about the grouping’s significance to his administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy. Held on January 21, just hours after Trump’s inauguration, the meeting also reaffirmed the Quad’s shared commitment to countering China’s growing assertiveness.

Comprising India, the United States, Japan, and Australia, the Quad aims to foster an open, stable, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. However, China dismisses it as a Cold War construct.

Hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the meeting included India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japan’s Iwaya Takeshi, and Australia’s Penny Wong. Jaishankar described