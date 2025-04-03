PM Modi's Sri Lanka visit aims to counter China's growing influence

In a recent conversation with Business Standard, KM Mahinda Siriwardana, finance secretary in the Sri Lanka government, said investment in Port City Colombo was the biggest business plan the island had to offer.

Investment in the Port City, seen as a micro version of the Dubai International Financial Centre, is, however, not a priority for India.

For China, too, the investment already made here is far less attractive than in ports like Hambantota, where it plans to set up a $3.7 billion oil refinery – far bigger in size than what the Sri Lankan market needs.

However, wary of the