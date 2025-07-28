Private industry expects a timebound defence acquisition rules review

While the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is working to finalise a new version of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) before the end of this calendar year, it has not yet communicated a clear roadmap or timeline for the completion of the comprehensive review of the existing DAP 2020, private defence industry insiders told Business Standard.

While the industry hopes for an expeditious conclusion to the review process, major players remain cautiously optimistic given how the process is unfolding.

“Several stakeholder meetings have taken place, and discussions are ongoing. We appreciate the open-minded and pragmatic approach shown by the MoD,” an