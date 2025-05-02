Purpose of visit: Why Pakistanis travelled to India before Pahalgam attack

After terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, India suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals as it blamed the neighbouring country for the attack.
All “existing valid visas” issued to Pakistanis were revoked from April 27; medical visas were allowed for two more days. Long-term, diplomatic and official visas remain valid for now without restrictions. (Long-term visas include those issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals).
Indian visas for Pakistanis are ordinarily meant for travel to five places during each visit.