Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 08:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistani FM radio stations stop playing Indian songs amid rising tensions

Pakistani FM radio stations stop playing Indian songs amid rising tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22

FM Radio

On Wednesday, India also closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistani airlines. | File Image

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistani FM radio stations on Thursday stopped airing Indian songs following tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

"The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has stopped airing Indian songs on Pakistani FM radio stations across the country with immediate effect," PBA Secretary General Shakeel Masood said.

Indian songs, especially from greats like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, and Mukesh, are popular among Pakistanis and are played by FM radio stations here daily.

Pakistan Information Minister Atta Tarar commended the PBA decision amid speculations that the government had directed the association to immediately stop airing Indian songs on all FM radio stations given the current situation between the two countries.

 

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Also Read

Radio

World Radio Day 2025: Date, history, significance, theme, facts and more

Mike Waltz

Trump's NSA Mike Waltz, deputy Alex Wong set to exit US administration

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Policy dialogue crucial to boost pumped storage projects: Power secy

Modi, Narendra Modi

Creative economy's contribution has increased in India's GDP: PM Modi

PremiumLodha group, Macrotech developers

Development potential, cash flows to ensure growth for Macrotech in FY26

The attack drew swift and widespread condemnation from global leaders, who expressed solidarity with India and denounced terrorism.

A day after the attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the massacre.

On Wednesday, India also closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistani airlines.

In a letter to the PBA, Tarar said, "The patriotic gesture of the PBA is highly appreciated and reflects the collective sentiment of the entire nation."  He said banning Indian songs on FM stations of Pakistan shows that "we all stand united in promoting national unity and supporting core values during such testing times.

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Pete Hegseth speaks to Rajnath Singh, backs India's right to defend itself

26/11 Mumbai attacks,

26/11 Mumbai attack: Tahawwur Rana may spill beans on LeT, NIA tells court

Ashutosh Dixit, Air Marshal

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes over as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff

Oman

Oman eyes Indian tourists to boost sustainable tourism under Vision 2040

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar thanks S Korean counterpart, stresses need to fight terrorism

Topics : FM radio FM Radio channels FM stations Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayAdani Ports Q4 Result 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon