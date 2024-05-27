Revamped Tejas Mk 1A ready for takeoff: First batch of 16 to serve IAF

With the Indian Air Force (IAF) having placed a Rs 48,000 crore order for 83 indigenous Tejas Mark 1A light combat aircraft (LCA) from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) in February 2021, the Bengaluru-headquartered aerospace manufacturer is gearing up to deliver the first improved variant of the fighter this year.

With the first Tejas Mark 1A fighter having successfully test-flown in March, HAL’s chief says the first delivery will be completed “in the next few months”. Thereafter, the production of 180 Tejas Mark 1A fighters and successive variants will generate the bulk of HAL’s income for the foreseeable future.

“That is our