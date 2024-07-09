Business Standard
Rolls-Royce offers engines for Zorawar LT, futuristic fighter jet

Rolls-Royce has jumped into the fray, offering a portfolio of engines that encompasses every dimension of combat - underwater, surface, land and air

Rolls-Royce arm MTU has offered its MTU 8V199 engine for the new 25-30-tonne Zorawar light tank that DRDO is developing for Indian troops in high-altitude battlefields
Ajai Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

To conform to India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, a growing number of aerospace and defence original equipment manufacturers like Rolls-Royce are establishing defence production facilities in India.

Whether providing combat aircraft engines, marine propulsion solutions, or engines for India’s new light tank (LT), Rolls-Royce has actively engaged, offering a portfolio of engines across all combat domains — underwater, surface, land, and air.


Marine propulsion

“In India, our MTU engines power numerous Navy vessels and over 80 per cent of the Coast Guard fleet,” says Alex Zino, future programmes chief at Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce is

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 11:53 PM IST







