Tanzania in discussions with India to adopt LPG subsidy mechanism

Tanzania in discussions with India to adopt LPG subsidy mechanism

Country invites Indian investors to invest in solar projects

LPG (Photo: Shutterstock)

Puja Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Tanzania, India’s second-largest trading partner in Africa, is in talks with the government to adopt the country’s LPG subsidy mechanism to promote clean cooking, said its Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Doto Mashaka Biteko. 
The country has invited Indian manufacturers to set up assembly plants for solar panels and accessories as well as to invest in solar projects there. 
Tanzania aims to increase the percentage of households using clean cooking methods from the current 6.9 per cent to 75-80 per cent by 2030. 
Additionally, it seeks to boost solar energy generation from 58 per cent to 70 per cent
