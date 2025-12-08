Monday, December 08, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Tata Advanced Systems breaks ground on C-130J MRO facility in Bengaluru

Tata Advanced Systems breaks ground on C-130J MRO facility in Bengaluru

MRO operations will start in early 2027

Tata Advanced Systems
premium

Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin have begun building a Bengaluru MRO hub for C-130 aircraft, marking a major step in India’s defence manufacturing and sustainment capabilities. (Photo: X)

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Advanced Systems and US defence major Lockheed Martin on Monday broke ground on a defence maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Bengaluru, intended to support the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, with the potential to provide sustainment for aircraft operating across the wider region and even globally.
 
According to a joint release by the companies, construction of the facility will be completed by end-2026, with the first C-130 expected to arrive for MRO operations in early 2027. Tata Advanced Systems will play a central role in operating the new facility. 
The facility will join
Topics : Tata Advanced Systems Lockheed Martin Indian Air Force Defence news
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon