Tata Advanced Systems breaks ground on C-130J MRO facility in Bengaluru

Tata Advanced Systems and US defence major Lockheed Martin on Monday broke ground on a defence maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Bengaluru, intended to support the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, with the potential to provide sustainment for aircraft operating across the wider region and even globally.

According to a joint release by the companies, construction of the facility will be completed by end-2026, with the first C-130 expected to arrive for MRO operations in early 2027. Tata Advanced Systems will play a central role in operating the new facility.

The facility will join