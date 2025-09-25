Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 06:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata, Kalyani not likely to tie up with HAL for Amca race; L&T picks BEL

Tata, Kalyani not likely to tie up with HAL for Amca race; L&T picks BEL

The major contenders have finished shaping their strategies ahead of the September 30 deadline to respond to the expression of interest (EoI) for AMCA prototype development

Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft
Full-scale model of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, which was showcased at the 15th edition of Aero India in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, 2025. (Photo: PIB)

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 6:05 AM IST

Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) and Kalyani group are leaning towards not tying up with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) as they prepare to qualify for developing the prototype of India’s first indigenous stealth fighter jet — the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), sources told Business Standard. 
With Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announcing its tieup with state-run Bharat Electronics (BEL), sources added that the only other very large private-sector players who remain potential candidates for a tieup with HAL are Adani group and Mahindra group. The government intends the AMCA programme to serve as a pathway for setting up a
