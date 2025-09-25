Tata, Kalyani not likely to tie up with HAL for Amca race; L&T picks BEL

Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) and Kalyani group are leaning towards not tying up with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) as they prepare to qualify for developing the prototype of India’s first indigenous stealth fighter jet — the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), sources told Business Standard.

With Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announcing its tieup with state-run Bharat Electronics (BEL), sources added that the only other very large private-sector players who remain potential candidates for a tieup with HAL are Adani group and Mahindra group. The government intends the AMCA programme to serve as a pathway for setting up a