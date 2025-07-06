The case for a second fighter jet maker in India isn't compelling: HAL CMD

Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Maharatna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence and India’s largest defence company by revenue, order book size, and market capitalisation, has faced sustained criticism from the Indian Air Force (IAF) over delays in the LCA Tejas Mk1A programme. The original February 2024 deadline for the start of deliveries was missed, even as the IAF grapples with declining squadron strength amid a volatile neighbourhood that recently saw it carry out deep strikes into Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. HAL is also pursuing a follow-on order for the Mk1A, after the initial Rs 36,000 crore