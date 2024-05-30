The Tejas Mark 2 challenge: Building more powerful, capable fighter

The order book of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) remains the envy of India’s defence industry, standing at Rs 94,000 crore at the end of the financial year 2023-24. That is more than three times the company’s turnover of Rs 29,810 crore last year.

The order book includes 83 Tejas Mark 1A fighters, contracted with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for Rs 48,000 crore. However, it does not include the acquisition of 97 more Tejas Mark 1A, for an estimated Rs 65,000 crore, which the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced in April.

It also leaves out the procurement of 150-200 Tejas Mark 2