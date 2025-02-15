Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Trump tariff shadow over metal industry's Rs 8.6 trillion capex push

Trump tariff shadow over metal industry's Rs 8.6 trillion capex push

The US President announced a 25 per cent tariff on steel imports into the US and a similar 25 per cent tariff on aluminium on February 10

steel, metal
Premium

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Higher US metal tariffs come even as the industry has announced record investments in additional capacity in the last few years. 
The total value of projects under implementation is around Rs 8.6 trillion, shows a Business Standard analysis of data from tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). This is 78 per cent higher than the Rs 4.8 trillion worth of projects under implementation for the metal and metal products segment seen as of December 2019. There are 351 such projects under implementation as of December 2024, the highest in data going back to 2010 (see chart). 
 
The
Topics : metal sector CMIE Trump tariffs Capex

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon