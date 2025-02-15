Trump tariff shadow over metal industry's Rs 8.6 trillion capex push

Higher US metal tariffs come even as the industry has announced record investments in additional capacity in the last few years.

The total value of projects under implementation is around Rs 8.6 trillion, shows a Business Standard analysis of data from tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). This is 78 per cent higher than the Rs 4.8 trillion worth of projects under implementation for the metal and metal products segment seen as of December 2019. There are 351 such projects under implementation as of December 2024, the highest in data going back to 2010 (see chart).