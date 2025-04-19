Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UNHCR India looks to slash spending amid uncertain funding crisis

UNHCR India looks to slash spending amid uncertain funding crisis

Move could impact over 47,000 refugees and asylum seekers in India

Sanjay K Bhardwaj, professor at the Centre for South Asian Studies, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, said: “Many (refugees) remain undocumented. The country lacks a national refugee law.” He added funding cuts or operati

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move that could affect refugees and asylum seekers in India — more than 47,000 in number — the India chapter of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is set to take steps to reduce its expenditure, citing a crisis and an uncertain funding situation, an official at the agency said. 
This development comes amid layoffs at the India office, with more dismissals expected, according to another person familiar with  the matter.
  The agency employs more than 60 persons in India.
  “We are facing an extremely severe crisis, and the UNHCR’s funding situation is
