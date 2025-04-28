Uttar Pradesh defence corridor gets ₹30K crore investment proposals

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), which comprises six nodes, has attracted total investment commitments of around ₹30,000 crore so far.

The Kanpur and Jhansi nodes top the charts with investment proposals worth ₹12,683 crore and ₹9,139 crore, respectively. The six nodes under the project include Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Lucknow. Aligarh and Lucknow trail along with a kitty of ₹3,419 crore and ₹2,611 crore, respectively. Meanwhile, Agra and Chitrakoot have attracted investment proposals worth ₹709 crore and ₹180 crore, respectively.

“The UPDIC has already allocated industrial land parcels of about 1,000 hectares to 57 investors in