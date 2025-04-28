Monday, April 28, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Uttar Pradesh defence corridor gets ₹30K crore investment proposals

Uttar Pradesh defence corridor gets ₹30K crore investment proposals

The Kanpur and Jhansi nodes top the charts with investment proposals worth ₹12,683 crore and ₹9,139 crore, respectively

defence sector, defence, army, Armed forces
Premium

UP industrial development minister Nand Gopal Nandi said UPDIC will strengthen India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), which comprises six nodes, has attracted total investment commitments of around ₹30,000 crore so far. 
 
The Kanpur and Jhansi nodes top the charts with investment proposals worth ₹12,683 crore and ₹9,139 crore, respectively. The six nodes under the project include Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Lucknow. Aligarh and Lucknow trail along with a kitty of ₹3,419 crore and ₹2,611 crore, respectively. Meanwhile, Agra and Chitrakoot have attracted investment proposals worth ₹709 crore and ₹180 crore, respectively.
 
“The UPDIC has already allocated industrial land parcels of about 1,000 hectares to 57 investors in
Topics : Uttar Pradesh Defence Projects Aerospace and Defence policy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon