13th-month persistency rate of life insurance companies sees a fall in Q1

The 13th-month persistency rate of life insurers — an important metric indicating the retention of new policies — declined in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26). This fall was primarily driven by a lower share of high-value policies, following taxation changes implemented in April 2023.

In February 2023, the government decided to tax income from traditional insurance policies, other than unit-linked products (ULIPs), having premiums above ₹5 lakh in a year to plug the arbitrage.

High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) were using this to get tax-free returns on their high-value insurance policies through Section 10(10D).

Under Section 10 (10D), individuals can avail