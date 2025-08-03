Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
13th-month persistency rate of life insurance companies sees a fall in Q1

13th-month persistency rate of life insurance companies sees a fall in Q1

Persistency is the proportion of life insurance business renewed from the business underwritten. The ratio is measured in terms of number of policies and premiums underwritten

Following recent revisions to surrender value norms, private sector life insurers are preparing to adjust commission structures for distributor channels, based on persistency metrics.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

The 13th-month persistency rate of life insurers — an important metric indicating the retention of new policies — declined in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26). This fall was primarily driven by a lower share of high-value policies, following taxation changes implemented in April 2023.
 
In February 2023, the government decided to tax income from traditional insurance policies, other than unit-linked products (ULIPs), having premiums above ₹5 lakh in a year to plug the arbitrage.
 
High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) were using this to get tax-free returns on their high-value insurance policies through Section 10(10D).
 
