GST 2.0: Pent-up demand behind spike in insurance sales on day one

The implementation of nil goods and services tax (GST) on individual health and life insurance policies did not trigger a flood of new sales on Day One, but industry insiders reported a pickup, driven partly by pent-up demand and partly by the issuance of policies that had been deferred between the announcement of the GST cut and its implementation. The industry, however, remains upbeat about the sharp rise in enquiries for fresh policies, which they expect will translate into higher sales in the coming weeks and months.

The insurance industry has passed on the full reduction in GST to customers