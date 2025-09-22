Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 12:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GST 2.0: Pent-up demand behind spike in insurance sales on day one

The insurance industry has passed on the full reduction in GST to customers without changing product prices for now

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr
“There is a spike in sales, but mostly it is because of pent-up demand,” said the chief executive of a private sector life insurance firm.

Subrata PandaAathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

The implementation of nil goods and services tax (GST) on individual health and life insurance policies did not trigger a flood of new sales on Day One, but industry insiders reported a pickup, driven partly by pent-up demand and partly by the issuance of policies that had been deferred between the announcement of the GST cut and its implementation. The industry, however, remains upbeat about the sharp rise in enquiries for fresh policies, which they expect will translate into higher sales in the coming weeks and months.
 
The insurance industry has passed on the full reduction in GST to customers
