Insurance cos knock on Irdai door seeking more time to implement Bima-ASBA

Insurance companies, through the Life Insurance Council, have approached the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), seeking an extension for implementing Bima-ASBA (Applications Supported by Blocked Amount), said multiple sources aware of the development.

A majority of insurers have yet to go live with this feature by the regulator’s March 1 deadline, the sources said.

Insurers have initiated discussions with UPI facility providers to integrate Bima-ASBA. While efforts are underway to roll out the feature soon, the regulator’s March 1 deadline was too early for most insurers to comply, the sources added.

While the Life Insurance Council's letter