Life insurers bet on participating products to diversify portfolio mix

Life insurers are making a strategic shift towards participating (par) products as they seek to reduce risk in balance sheet, amid choppy equity markets, a falling interest rate environment, and intense pricing competition in the non-participating (non-par) product segment.

Many players in the industry have shifted towards par products after a period of being ULIP-heavy and relying on non-par products to drive topline and margins.

Par products are insurance policies that provide policyholders with both guaranteed benefits and a share of the insurer’s surplus, typically paid as bonuses or dividends. The surplus is generated from the performance of participating funds, which