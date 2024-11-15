Business Standard
Home / Finance / Insurance / New surrender value norms: Life insurers turn to policies with high value

New surrender value norms: Life insurers turn to policies with high value

Despite the fall in number of policies, the new business premiums of life insurers grew in double digits

Life insurance, insurance
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Aathira VarierSubrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life insurers shifted their focus to selling high-value policies in October as the transition to new surrender value norms, effective October 1, limited their ability to roll out all products in their portfolio. This had led to a 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in the number of policies sold in October.
 
Additionally, distributors had engaged in a fire sale of policies in September due to uncertainty about the impact of the new norms on their commission structures. This advance selling made an impact in October, as distributors slowed down on promoting new products.
 
Data from the Life Insurance Council
Topics : non life insurance companies life insurance industry finance sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon