Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sebi mulls framework for FPIs to sell assets after expiry of registration

Currently, there is no provision to deal with securities lying frozen in the demat accounts of FPIs whose registration has expired

SEBI
Premium

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday proposed a mechanism to allow additional time for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to liquidate their assets even after the expiry of their registration.

Currently, there is no provision to deal with securities lying frozen in the demat accounts of FPIs whose registration has expired.

Nearly Rs 3,300 crore of 55 FPIs, whose registrations have expired, lie frozen as of June 2023.

Further, 20 such FPIs had written off their securities valued at around Rs 94 crore.

Even after the write-off, these securities remain frozen in demat accounts.

An

Also Read

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Sebi's new disclosure norms likely to impact few FPIs due to exemptions

Startup funding in India fell 62% to six-year-low in 2023: PrivateCircle

Sebi finalises SOP to stop promoter misuse of foreign cos for shareholding

TMS Ep569: Retail loan apps, Sam Altman, FPIs return, D2M technology

Sebi bats for higher flexibility in mutual funds, direct equity nominations

Sebi may allow AIFs to 'exclude' investors from certain investments

Clean energy: Govt, CEOs commit to triple investments in emerging economies

Africa's biggest insurer Sanlam banks on India as its home market reels

India share of venture capital funding lowest in 5 years, shows data

Topics : SEBI FPIs Investment foreign funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon