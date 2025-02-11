Amid hardening of yields, REC & IIFCL do not raise full quantum

State-owned REC Ltd. and Indian Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. (IIFCL) on Tuesday did not raise the full quantum they were in the market for. While state-owned REC raised Rs 2,595 crore through 15-year bonds at 7.28 per cent, IIFCL raised Rs 1,040 crore through bonds maturing in three years and 36 days at a cut off 7.56 per cent, sources said.

REC was in the market to raise Rs 3,000 crore with a base issue size of Rs 500 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 2,500 crore, IIFCL tapped the market to raise Rs 2,000 crore. REC also