Canara Bank mops up Rs 3,000 crore in additional Tier-I bonds at 8.27%

State-owned Canara Bank on Tuesday raised Rs 3,000 crore in additional tier-I (AT-I) bonds at 8.27 per cent, which is lower than what market participants were expecting, according to sources aware of the development. This is the first AT-I issuance by a major bank in the current financial year (FY25).

The AT-I bonds issued by Canara Bank will have a call option in the fifth year from the date of allotment. The issue had a base size of Rs 1,000 crore, with a green shoe option of Rs 2,000 crore.

Market participants were expecting a coupon rate