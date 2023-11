Consumer durables firms are seeing a pick-up in premium item sales and one of the main reasons driving this growth is better financing options available to the consumer this time.

Companies are offering longer-tenure loans, zero down payments and zero interest on a wider assortment of products than ever before, thus making a product more affordable.

While 18 and 24 months equated monthly instalments (EMIs) were available earlier only on select products, it is now being offered on more products.