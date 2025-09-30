FinMin urges RBI to push rollout of digital fraud detection platform

The finance ministry has raised concerns with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over delays in rolling out the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform (DPIP), a flagship project designed to curb fraudulent digital transactions and enhance payment security, said a government official who did not wish to be named.

“In a communication, the finance ministry has urged the central bank to expedite the rollout, citing a rise in instances of online payment fraud and the urgent need for a coordinated, real-time monitoring system,” said the official.

In June last year, the RBI had set up a committee, chaired by A P Hota,