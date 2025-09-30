Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / FinMin urges RBI to push rollout of digital fraud detection platform

FinMin urges RBI to push rollout of digital fraud detection platform

Once operational, DPIP will collect and analyse data from various sources to identify potential threats and prevent fraudulent activities

Bank alret fraud safety account cyber
premium

The official further added that the government was keeping a close watch on digital fraud and had advised banks to complete application programming interface (API) integration for better detection. | File Image

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry has raised concerns with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over delays in rolling out the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform (DPIP), a flagship project designed to curb fraudulent digital transactions and enhance payment security, said a government official who did not wish to be named.
“In a communication, the finance ministry has urged the central bank to expedite the rollout, citing a rise in instances of online payment fraud and the urgent need for a coordinated, real-time monitoring system,” said the official.
 
In June last year, the RBI had set up a committee, chaired by A P Hota,
Topics : RBI Policy Finance Ministry Cyber fraud
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon