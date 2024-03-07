FPI count at GIFT City doubles in last four months, shows NSDL data

As per the data on National Securities Depository (NSDL), the number of FPIs registered at Gift-IFSC stood at 41 till February 2024 while it was only 21 till October 2023.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are expanding their presence at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to benefit from lower costs and mitigate operational challenges in popular jurisdictions like Singapore and Mauritius.

The number of FPIs registered in GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) has doubled in the past four months.

Many fund managers are increasingly looking to re-domicile their base to India’s maiden IFSC, say legal experts. This is because