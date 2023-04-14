close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Heirs must know what you own to claim wealth: HNIs should opt for trusts

Appoint nominees and write a Will to make the transfer hassle-free

Sarbajeet K Sen
Heirs must know what you own to claim wealth: HNIs should opt for trusts
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India recently announced that it will start a new portal that will provide information on unclaimed bank deposits to facilitate the search for untraceable money.
Not just unclaimed bank deposits, there are thousands of crores locked in unclaimed shares and insurance policies lying with many institutions across India. While policymakers and regulators will do their best to ensure that this money reaches the right person, it is better to ensure such a situation never arises.
Make a list of investments
Or

Also Read

HNIs & family offices may turn to AIFs after tax blow to debt MFs

Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns

Govt may deal a tax blow to debt mutual funds; AMC stocks under pressure

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

In a U-turn, outstanding NRI deposits rise in October, shows RBI data

Credit card spends touch all-time high of Rs 1.37 trillion in March

India's forex reserves up $6.3 bn to $585 bn, highest in nine months

FinMin plans Rs 3K cr extra capital infusion in PSU general insurance firms

Budget houses go out of budget; high interest rates and EMIs pinch buyers

India, Japan, France's common platform to aid Sri Lankan debt restructuring

Topics : HNIs | bank deposits | Mutual Funds

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Insurance Samadhan launches Polifyx, a one-stop solution for customers

Insurance
2 min read

Finance Secretary Vivek Joshi holds review meeting with heads of PSU banks

financial services secretary, Dr Vivek Joshi
3 min read

NBFCs to face funding woes, may hit growth, says India Ratings

Alive and kicking: What common thread links the new-age NBFCs?
2 min read

AU Small Finance Bank shares up 17% on CEO Sanjay Agarwal reappointment

AU Small Finance Bank
1 min read

Softer US dollar, better risk appetite push rupee to two-month high

rupee
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reserve Bank begins evaluating five potential bidders for IDBI Bank

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read

MCC Bank records pre-tax profit of Rs 12.20 cr in FY23, cuts NPA level

loans, rates, interest, investment, returns, earnings, growth, loss, profit
2 min read

Softer US dollar, better risk appetite push rupee to two-month high

rupee
3 min read

NBFCs to face funding woes, may hit growth, says India Ratings

Alive and kicking: What common thread links the new-age NBFCs?
2 min read

AU Small Finance Bank shares up 17% on CEO Sanjay Agarwal reappointment

AU Small Finance Bank
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon