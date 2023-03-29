Govt eyes IDBI financial bids by June, stake sale completion in FY24 itself

In this section

No charge on normal UPI payment; interchange fee for PPI transactions: NPCI

UBS brings back Sergio Ermotti as CEO with Credit Suisse deal ahead

UPI charges: Here is how interchange fees on wallet payments will work

Centre expected to issue Rs 23,764-crore sovereign green bonds in FY24

Account-to-account transfers on UPI fully free for customers, vendors: NPCI

LIC shares surge 9% as profit soars 11-fold in Q2 to Rs 15,952 crore

DIPAM extends last date for submission of EoI for IDBI stake sale

Govt clarifies foreign funds can own over 51% stake in IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank surges 11% as govt invites bids for strategic divestment

Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace

The strategic sale of stakes held by government and state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) in IDBI Bank is expected to move to the second stage by the first quarter of FY24, said two people in

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com