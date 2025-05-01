NaBFID plans to raise up to ₹70,000 crore in FY26 for development push

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is looking to borrow — including through market debt and credit lines — up to ₹70,000 crore in the current financial year (FY26), as against just over ₹23,000 crore raised in FY25, both from international and domestic markets.

The current financial year may also see the development finance institution tapping the overseas market for its maiden fundraise through external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

Rajkiran Rai G, its managing director, told Business Standard the government-owned financial institution has so far been using domestic sources. “Now we plan to visit the international market through external