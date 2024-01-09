Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

States lag Centre in capex push so far in FY24: CAG-Bank of Baroda data

Centre had allotted Rs 1.3 trillion for FY24 under the interest-free loans scheme for capital investment by states

capital expenditure, capex
Premium

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

States have been lagging behind the Centre in capex push so far in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

During the April-November period, while the Centre has spent 58.5 per cent of its Rs 10 trillion capex target for FY24, 26 states cumulatively have spent 45 per cent of the Rs 7 trillion target, according to analysis of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) data by the Bank of Baroda economists. 

“The states this year have tended to lag the Centre. Clearly, there is a longer distance to be covered by these states,” Bank of Baroda said in its report.

This is also

Also Read

Bank of Baroda Q2 preview: Profit may rise upto 26% Y-o-Y; NIM outlook eyed

Bank of Baroda to report Q1FY24 results on Aug 5; here's what to expect

Bank of Baroda stock correction offers an opportunity for value investors

Railway capex budget rules encourage finance ministry to expand model

Closely monitor capex to boost growth, employment: Parliamentary panel

Health check for healers: The big audit firms are under the NFRA lens

States continue to pay high coupon on debt at over two-year high of 7.72%

Results preview: Insurers may see compression in Q3 profit margin

Public issue of corporate bonds rises to a four-year high, shows data

Dip in US inflation expectations keeps Dollar steady, bitcoin holds gains

Topics : Comptroller and Auditor General of India Capex spending Bank of Baroda finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon