Uttar Pradesh govt's growing microfinance kitty at ₹32,500 crore

The Uttar Pradesh microfinance industry — which provides credit to the bottom-of-pyramid borrowers, including 5.3 million women — is currently estimated at ₹32,500 crore.

In the quarter ending September 30, 2025, microfinance institutions (MFI) clocked a growth of almost 4 per cent, with quarterly lending at ₹7,258 crore.

However, current outstanding of ₹32,584 crore at the end of September 30, 2025 was down 20 per cent, compared to over ₹40,000 crore at the end of September 2024.

According to UP Microfina­nce Association (UPMA) Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Sinha, the microfinance industry in the state has contracted on a year-on-year basis,