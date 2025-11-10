Uttar Pradesh govt's growing microfinance kitty at ₹32,500 crore

Monday, November 10, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
In the quarter ending September 30, 2025, microfinance institutions (MFI) clocked a growth of almost 4 per cent, with quarterly lending at ₹7,258 crore

According to UPMA, the overall 30+ delinquency rate for UP declined in September 2025, compared to the same period last year, with NBFCs exhibiting the lowest and most stable delinquency rate. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Virendra Singh Rawat
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh microfinance industry — which provides credit to the bottom-of-pyramid borrowers, including  5.3 million women — is currently estimated at ₹32,500 crore. 
In the quarter ending September 30, 2025, microfinance institutions (MFI) clocked a growth of almost 4 per cent, with quarterly lending at ₹7,258 crore. 
However, current outstanding of ₹32,584 crore at the end of September 30, 2025 was down 20 per cent, compared to over ₹40,000 crore at the end of September 2024. 
According to UP Microfina­nce Association (UPMA) Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Sinha, the microfinance industry in the state has contracted on a year-on-year basis,
