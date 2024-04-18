A bar in your home: When you want to say 'cheers' up, close, personal

Businessman Vaibhav Kapoor is setting up a bar in his new bungalow in South Delhi, musing about the time he can entertain his friends in an environment that is home.

“Creating a home bar in my own home is like a dream come true. It will be my retreat for relaxation and a sanctuary for sipping happy thoughts,” says Kapoor. He is spending Rs 40 lakh on the full-room bar.

A home bar is a luxury and necessity as socialising with friends and family has become a regular event, says Jitendra Singh, director at Wriver, a luxury home furniture and