Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

A bar in your home: When you want to say 'cheers' up, close, personal

If you live in a bungalow or an apartment, you can set up your drinking hole

home bar
Premium

A home bar is an investment for socialising and relaxing. (Stock photo)

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 11:39 AM IST
Businessman Vaibhav Kapoor is setting up a bar in his new bungalow in South Delhi, musing about the time he can entertain his friends in an environment that is home.

“Creating a home bar in my own home is like a dream come true. It will be my retreat for relaxation and a sanctuary for sipping happy thoughts,” says Kapoor. He is spending Rs 40 lakh on the full-room bar.

A home bar is a luxury and necessity as socialising with friends and family has become a regular event, says Jitendra Singh, director at Wriver, a luxury home furniture and
Topics : luxury homes bars consumer spending

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensEPFO Auto Withdrawal LimitGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon