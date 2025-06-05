All market index funds make diversified investing easy and simple

Broad-based market indices are back in focus with the new fund offer (NFO) of Motilal Oswal BSE 1000 Index Fund opening for subscription. Fund houses like Mirae, Bandhan, Groww and Angel have also launched passively managed schemes which track the Nifty Total Market Index.

“These funds provide broad market exposure through a single investment, eliminating the need to choose individual stocks or select between different market segments like large, mid or smallcap. This makes it easy for investors, especially beginners, to gain diversified access to the entire market without the complexity of constantly managing and rebalancing a portfolio,” says Sirshendu