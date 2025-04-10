Exiting the markets now could prove costly as you may miss the rebound

The Indian equities market has witnessed high volatility over the past week in the wake of the trade war unfolding between the United States and its major partners. Investors need to stick to the mantras of asset allocation, a long-term investment mindset, and staggered investments to deal with these testing times.

Key risks

The Indian equity market faces multiple risks. “The key one is the uncertainty created by the recent US tariffs. At the same time, the domestic corporate earnings trajectory is lower than was anticipated a few quarters ago, leading to further nervousness,” says Harsha Upadhyaya, president and chief