Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Exiting the markets now could prove costly as you may miss the rebound

Exiting the markets now could prove costly as you may miss the rebound

Stick to the time-tested mantras of sticking to asset allocation, maintaining long-term orientation, and investing systematically to sail through these volatile times

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market
Premium

India may fare better than some of the other export-oriented economies. | Representational

Himali Patel Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian equities market has witnessed high volatility over the past week in the wake of the trade war unfolding between the United States and its major partners. Investors need to stick to the mantras of asset allocation, a long-term investment mindset, and staggered investments to deal with these testing times.
 
Key risks
 
The Indian equity market faces multiple risks. “The key one is the uncertainty created by the recent US tariffs. At the same time, the domestic corporate earnings trajectory is lower than was anticipated a few quarters ago, leading to further nervousness,” says Harsha Upadhyaya, president and chief
Topics : public sector undertakings Indian equities United States

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon