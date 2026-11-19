What is a gift deed? A gift deed is a legal document through which a person (donor) voluntarily transfers ownership of existing movable or immovable property to another person (donee) without payment. Under the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, the donor must sign and register the deed for a gift of immovable property, and at least two witnesses must attest it.

“The gift must also be accepted by or on behalf of the donee during the donor’s lifetime. Since a completed gift is generally irrevocable, the donor should consider the legal, stamp duty and tax implications before transferring the property,” says Anuja N. Mukerji, partner, AQUILAW.

Gift deed, will or release deed? A will takes effect only after the testator’s death and is suitable for those who wish to retain ownership and control during their lifetime. The testator can also change or revoke it.

A co-owner generally uses a release deed to give up their share in favour of another person who already has an interest in the property. “A gift deed, by contrast, transfers ownership during the donor’s lifetime, even if the recipient has no prior interest in the property. The choice depends on the ownership structure, relationship between the parties and applicable stamp duty,” says Mukerji.

Checks before accepting a property gift The donee should verify the donor’s ownership and right to transfer the property by checking the title documents and ownership history. They should also check for mortgages, legal disputes, third-party claims or restrictions on transfer. To ensure a valid transfer, the parties must follow the requirements for stamp duty, execution, and registration.

For inherited or ancestral properties, the donee should verify the donor’s legal ownership and right to transfer the property, and check the rights of other heirs or coparceners. “In jointly owned properties, the donor can generally transfer only their share. For mortgaged or disputed properties, existing lender rights, pending cases and transfer restrictions must be checked. The donee should also obtain the original title documents, gift deed and relevant succession, revenue or mortgage-release records, as applicable,” says Mukerji.

How to execute a gift deed Under Sections 122 and 123 of the Transfer of Property Act, the donor must sign a written deed to gift immovable property. At least two witnesses must attest it, and the deed must be registered. The donee must accept the gift during the donor’s lifetime. Though the donee’s signature is not mandatory, signing an acceptance clause is advisable.

Each witness must see the donor sign the deed or hear the donor personally confirm that the signature is theirs. Each witness must then sign the deed in the donor’s presence. They should be independent persons who can be contacted if the deed is challenged later.

“If the donor is elderly, unwell or dependent on the donee, additional safeguards are advisable. These include independent legal advice, a doctor’s certificate confirming mental capacity and, where permitted, video recording of the execution. The deed should clearly record the donor’s intention and consent. Under Section 23 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, a gift may also be declared void in certain circumstances if it was made subject to a maintenance obligation that the recipient subsequently fails to fulfil,” says Adnan Siddiqui, partner, King Stubb and Kasiva.

Where and when to register a gift deed The parties must register the gift deed at the sub-registrar’s office with jurisdiction over the property. Under Section 23 of the Registration Act, they must present it within four months of execution. Section 25 allows an extension of up to four months in exceptional circumstances, subject to a penalty. If the parties miss this deadline, the usual option is to execute and register a fresh gift deed, provided the donor is alive and willing. An unregistered gift deed does not transfer ownership of immovable property.

“For buyers and lenders examining an old gift deed, it is important to verify the execution and registration dates, obtain a certified copy from the sub-registrar and check the authority under which it was registered. They should also examine possession, mutation records, pending litigation and objections from other claimants before accepting the title,” says Siddiqui.

Stamp duty, registration and amnesty rules Stamp duty on gift deeds varies by state, property type, and the relationship between the donor and donee. Many states offer concessions for gifts to close relatives, and charge registration fees separately.

Amnesty schemes can regularise unstamped or under-stamped deeds by allowing parties to pay the shortfall in duty and any penalties. “However, they do not establish the deed’s authenticity, genuineness of signatures or donor’s consent. Nor can they make up for missing witness signatures, which are mandatory under Section 123 of the Transfer of Property Act. In the Jalsa dispute, the deed’s validity and ownership remain to be decided by the competent authorities or court,” says Siddiqui.

Tax on property received as a gift Under Section 92 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, a recipient who acquires immovable property without consideration is liable for tax if its stamp duty value exceeds ₹50,000, unless an exemption applies. If the recipient pays inadequate consideration, the difference between its stamp duty value and purchase price may also be taxable, subject to prescribed limits.

Gifts from specified relatives, including a spouse, siblings, parents, children and other prescribed family members, are exempt irrespective of the property’s value.

“A genuine gift from an eligible relative is not taxable at the time of receipt. The recipient can also gift the property to another eligible relative without attracting tax, provided the transfer is genuine. However, if the recipient subsequently sells the property, capital gains tax will apply,” says Neeraj Agarwala, senior partner, Nangia & Co.

Capital gains tax on sale of gifted property Under Section 73 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, a recipient who sells a gifted property can take into account the previous owner’s cost of acquisition, along with eligible costs either owner incurred to improve the property. The recipient can also include the previous owner’s holding period to determine whether the gain is short-term or long-term. For land and buildings, a holding period exceeding 24 months generally qualifies as long-term.

“Capital gains are calculated by deducting the cost of acquisition, eligible improvement costs and sale-related expenses from the sale price. For properties acquired before April 1, 2001, the fair market value as on that date may be considered, subject to prescribed conditions. The applicable tax rate depends on the nature and period of holding of the asset,” says Agarwala.

How to update property records after registration After registration, the recipient should update the property card, municipal tax records, housing society membership and share certificate, and utility accounts with the registered gift deed and supporting documents.

“Property card and society records are evidence of ownership but do not conclusively establish title. Corrections can be sought from the concerned authorities, while disputes over ownership or the deed’s validity generally require a civil court’s intervention. Both parties should preserve the original title documents, registered deed, stamp duty receipts and relevant correspondence,” says Shankey Agrawal, partner, BMR Legal.

When can a donor revoke a gift deed? A gift deed can include conditions that allow the donor to retain the right to live in the property, collect rent or receive maintenance from the recipient.

“However, a completed gift is generally irrevocable. Under Section 126 of the Transfer of Property Act, it can be revoked only on specified agreed grounds or challenged for fraud, coercion, undue influence, forgery or violation of legal requirements,” says Agrawal.

Senior citizens also have protection under Section 23 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, under which a tribunal can declare certain transfers void if the recipient fails to meet agreed maintenance obligations. “Disputes can be taken to the appropriate tribunal or civil court, depending on the nature of the claim. The limitation period for seeking cancellation of a deed is generally three years from when the relevant facts become known,” says Agrawal.