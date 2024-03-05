Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Salaried but have sizeable other incomes? You have to pay advance tax

NRIs with income in India above Rs 10,000, post-TDS and tax treaty adjustments, must pay too

Gross collection at Rs 6.45 trillion is 47 per cent higher than last year. This includes corporation tax of Rs 3.58 trillion and personal income tax, including securities transaction tax, of Rs 2.86 trillion.
Premium

Bindisha Sarang New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 8:20 PM IST
March 15 is the final deadline for paying the fourth instalment of the advance tax for assessment year 2024–25. Advance tax on estimated income must be paid during the year in which it is earned, rather than as a lump-sum at the time of filing your tax return.

“This system, known as the ‘pay as you earn’ approach, contrasts with the traditional lump-sum payment at the fiscal year-end. It provides a structured and manageable way for individuals and businesses to meet their tax obligations,” says Ritika Nayyar, partner, Singhania & Co.

At least 15 per cent of advance tax must be paid

Also Read

TDS, explaining the rise and rise of a safe-bet tax collection method

TDS on fixed deposit interest: A guide on how to avail exemption

Bigg Boss fame actor Kriti Verma named in ED chargesheet in fraud case

Tax loss harvesting: Reduce tax liability, improve quality of portfolio

Over Rs 15 trillion in direct tax mop-up comes in 'automatically'

Planning to take a home loan? Here are the cheapest rates available

Over two-third of small-caps have become multi-baggers in the last 4 years

80% of all term deposits are in Rs 15 lakh-1 cr ticket size with 1-3-yr duration

How should a 60-yr old invest Rs 30 lakh? Ideal options for senior citizens

Starting an FD? Here are the top rates offered by private and public banks

Topics : TDS NRIs under I-T scanner advance tax advance tax payment tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon