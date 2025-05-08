Skinvestment: Why smarter skincare in summer is about value, not vanity

Invest in your skin — not for vanity, but for vitality. Summer skincare is about protecting your body’s largest organ with knowledge, consistency, and the right products. Skinvestment, truly, is self-care with compounded returns.

As the mercury rises, your skin switches to survival mode — battling heat, dust, humidity, sweat, and UV rays. This seasonal stress often leads to irritation, redness, and summer allergies like prickly heat. Experts urge a shift from do-it-yourself face packs to holistic, science-backed skincare.

"Gone are the days when Multani mitti alone could deliver a glow that lasted all day," says Dr Payal Kanodia, entrepreneur