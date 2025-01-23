Taking a loan to study abroad? Be prepared to pay margin money of 10-25%

The State Bank of India (SBI) has raised the limit for collateral-free education loans under its Global Ed-Vantage scheme to ₹50 lakh, a significant increase from the previous cap of ₹7.5 lakh. This move aims to support students who have been admitted to select international universities. SBI also offers zero-collateral ‘Scholar Loans’ for students at premier Indian institutions.

“Collateral requirement for foreign education loans has been a major barrier for economically constrained families. SBI’s latest initiative aligns with global standards,” says Keval Bhanushali, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), 1 Finance.

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) also provide high-value unsecured