Taking a loan to study abroad? Be prepared to pay margin money of 10-25%

Taking a loan to study abroad? Be prepared to pay margin money of 10-25%

Those getting admitted to non-STEM courses and lower-grades institutes must be prepared for stringent checks, higher interest rates, and more collateral requirement

Education loan
Photo: Shutterstock

Himali Patel Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) has raised the limit for collateral-free education loans under its Global Ed-Vantage scheme to ₹50 lakh, a significant increase from the previous cap of ₹7.5 lakh. This move aims to support students who have been admitted to select international universities. SBI also offers zero-collateral ‘Scholar Loans’ for students at premier Indian institutions. 
 
“Collateral requirement for foreign education loans has been a major barrier for economically constrained families. SBI’s latest initiative aligns with global standards,” says Keval Bhanushali, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), 1 Finance.  
 
Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) also provide high-value unsecured
