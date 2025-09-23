Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / 200 people fall sick in Delhi after consuming Kuttu atta during Navratri

200 people fall sick in Delhi after consuming Kuttu atta during Navratri

Patients came from several areas, including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar

buckwheat flour

According to media reports, all patients were stable, with no serious cases and no need for admission. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On the second day of Navratri, at least 200 people reportedly fell ill after consuming Kuttu atta (buckwheat flour), which is widely consumed during fasting rituals, according to a report by news agency ANI.
 
Delhi Police said that the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri began receiving patients as early as 6 am on Tuesday. Many arrived with symptoms of vomiting and uneasiness, and most were said to have consumed Kuttu atta.

Most cases from Jahangirpuri, Lal Bagh

According to ANI, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Vishesh Yadav said that nearly 150-200 people were admitted to the emergency ward with complaints of vomiting. Patients came from several areas, including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar. 
 

All patients are stable

According to media reports, all patients were stable, with no serious cases and no need for admission.
 
Following the incident, local shopkeepers, vendors, and residents were sensitised through public address systems. Authorities also informed the food department of further investigation and action.

Kuttu atta consumed during Navratri fasts

Kuttu atta is a gluten-free flour made from ground buckwheat seeds, valued for its nutty flavour and rich nutritional content, including protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates. It is especially popular during fasting periods such as Navratri, used in dishes like parathas, puris, and other gluten-free preparations.

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F Kennedy Jr at White House

Trump sparks row with unproven Tylenol-autism link, HepB vaccine scheduling

Alzheimer's blood test, brain health

Rapid health reforms, new treatments required to tackle Alzheimer's: Study

vitamin A rich food

Vitamin A deficiency: What It means for your vision and immune system

digestion time of food

From bananas to cheese: How long foods stay in your digestive system

sleep anxiety

Chronic poor sleep may nudge brain toward dementia, find researchers

Topics : navratri New Delhi BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon