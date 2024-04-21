Business Standard
All health schemes gradually coming under Ayushman Bharat umbrella

Coverage under India's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme may double to Rs 10 lakh; scheme may integrate various national and state health programmes

This revised health benefit package is expected to be rolled out from November this year, the health ministry said
The AB-PMJAY coverage is also likely to be doubled to Rs 10 lakh in days to come

Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
The Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), is gradually shaping up as the umbrella scheme for all health schemes in the country, with many central government ones already aligned, and talks on for several others. What’s more, the AB-PMJAY coverage is also likely to be doubled to Rs 10 lakh in days to come.

Major central government health schemes like the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) and the Central Government Health Services (CGHS) have already been aligned with the PMJAY. And discussions are on to align others like the Building and Other Construction
Topics : Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance PMJAY Indian healthcare

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

