BMC's new scheme to provide healthcare for seniors, allocates Rs 1,500 cr

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced the impending launch of the 'Chief Minister Health at Doorstep Scheme'. With a budget of Rs 1,500 crore, it is an initiative aimed at reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and providing over 4,500 drug consumable services directly to individuals aged 60 and above. The programme will emphasise industry collaboration and IT-enabled infrastructure to achieve economies of scale.

In addition to the scheme, BMC has also revealed that they are allocating Rs 3,500 crores for capital expenditure in the next couple of months and are planning to recruit 3,000 healthcare professionals.

The scheme was unveiled during the inaugural session of the CII Hospital Tech summit, where Sudhakar Shinde, IRS, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC, stated, “We analysed the expenditure that the common public has incurred out of drugs consumables and disposables is around 5,000 crores. BMC, leveraging the advantages of quantities and economies of scale, is committed to spending no less than 1,500 crores to provide these benefits. BMC spends 15 per cent of its budget on healthcare, a significantly higher proportion than any other state in the country.”

Shinde further added, “Apart from this, we are expanding our cancer infrastructure, as we are setting up PET scans and various cancer treatment facilities. We are also in the process of setting up our own big cyclotron and initiating proton therapy which will commence in the next couple of months.”

N Nawin Sona, Principal Secretary, Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra, emphasised the importance of technology adoption in reducing healthcare costs and the need for alignment between the public and private sectors on health data and registry development. He further revealed that the Digital Health Mission for Maharashtra is underway, and the government is eager to collaborate with the private sector to promote indigenous innovations.