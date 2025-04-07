India's leading hospital chains plan expansion with 34,000 new beds

India’s leading hospital chains are undertaking aggressive expansion plans over the next 3–5 years to bridge the widening demand-supply gap in the country’s healthcare infrastructure. Cumulatively, over 34,000 new beds are expected to be added by the private sector by FY29, according to industry estimates, entailing an investment of around Rs 40,000 crore.

Geographically, the expansion is heavily concentrated in North and South India, accounting for roughly 46 per cent and 30 per cent of the new capacity respectively, followed by West India at 13 per cent and the East and Central regions at 11 per cent. A significant 38-40