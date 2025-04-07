Monday, April 07, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / India's leading hospital chains plan expansion with 34,000 new beds

India's leading hospital chains plan expansion with 34,000 new beds

Leading chains plan a Rs 40K crore infra revival to close capacity gap over next 3-5 years

According to industry estimates, the private sector is expected to add over 34,000 new beds cumulatively by 2028–29 (FY29), entailing an investment of around ₹40,000 crore. Geographically, the expansion is heavily concentrated in North and South Ind

Anjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

India’s leading hospital chains are undertaking aggressive expansion plans over the next 3–5 years to bridge the widening demand-supply gap in the country’s healthcare infrastructure. Cumulatively, over 34,000 new beds are expected to be added by the private sector by FY29, according to industry estimates, entailing an investment of around Rs 40,000 crore.
 
Geographically, the expansion is heavily concentrated in North and South India, accounting for roughly 46 per cent and 30 per cent of the new capacity respectively, followed by West India at 13 per cent and the East and Central regions at 11 per cent. A significant 38-40
