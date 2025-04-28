Monday, April 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Datanomics: Ayushman Bharat aims to bring healthcare to the masses

Datanomics: Ayushman Bharat aims to bring healthcare to the masses

Under PM-JAY, an Ayushman card is also issued to facilitate cashless and paperless access to eligible beneficiaries to avail quality medical services and benefits

Ayushman Bharat
Premium

Ayushman Bharat comprises two components — Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Yash Kumar Singhal
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tomorrow, on April 30, India will be celebrating Ayushman Bharat Day. The day is celebrated every year on the last day of April by the government to raise awareness about its flagship Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
 
Launched in 2018 on the recommendations of the National Health Policy of 2017 to achieve universal health coverage, the initiative was designed with an underlying commitment of leaving no one behind and meeting sustainable development goals (SDGs) by ensuring affordable and high-quality healthcare for Indians.
 
Ayushman Bharat comprises two components — Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). Free healthcare
Topics : Narendra Modi Ayushman Bharat healthcare National Health Policy PMJAY medical costs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon