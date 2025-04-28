Datanomics: Ayushman Bharat aims to bring healthcare to the masses

Tomorrow, on April 30, India will be celebrating Ayushman Bharat Day. The day is celebrated every year on the last day of April by the government to raise awareness about its flagship Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Launched in 2018 on the recommendations of the National Health Policy of 2017 to achieve universal health coverage, the initiative was designed with an underlying commitment of leaving no one behind and meeting sustainable development goals (SDGs) by ensuring affordable and high-quality healthcare for Indians.

Ayushman Bharat comprises two components — Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). Free healthcare