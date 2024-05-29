Fahadh Faasil reveals ADHD diagnosis at 41: How does it affect adults?

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, at 41, has disclosed his diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), triggering conversations about the prevalence of the condition in adults and the importance of open dialogue to help those affected manage it effectively.

During an interaction with school students, Faasil recently said that while roaming around the village, he asked a doctor whether it was easy to cure ADHD.

“He told me it is easily curable if it is diagnosed during childhood. I asked him if it can be cured if diagnosed at 41. I am clinically diagnosed with ADHD. Even if it’s not that big, I too have some traits of the disorder,” said the actor.

While ADHD is often associated with children, it can persist into adulthood for many individuals if left undiagnosed.

What is ADHD?



ADHD, a neurodiverse condition affecting behaviour and social interaction, manifests as restlessness, difficulty concentrating, and impulsive behaviour. While commonly diagnosed in children under 12, some cases are identified later in adulthood due to less apparent symptoms.

The cause of condition remains elusive, with genetic predisposition being a significant factor. Premature births and maternal substance abuse during pregnancy may also contribute. Research suggests variations in brain structure, with certain areas appearing smaller while others larger, in some patients.

Managing ADHD in adults requires a comprehensive approach due to its complex nature and potential impact on various aspects of life. Symptoms such as attention deficits, forgetfulness, and impulsiveness can affect professional performance, relationships, and mental well-being.

ADHD symptoms in adults

Identifying ADHD in adults requires a nuanced approach due to distinct manifestations. Adults may exhibit challenges in maintaining focus, memory lapses, disorganisation, impulsivity, and struggles in task completion. Unlike children, adult hyperactivity often manifests as restlessness rather than overt physical activity.

Professionally, individuals may encounter difficulties meeting deadlines, multitasking, and sustaining attention during prolonged activities. This may lead to underperformance, job instability, and frustration despite their potential. Interpersonally, ADHD symptoms can strain relationships due to forgetfulness, inattention, and impulsive actions.

Navigating diagnosis challenges

Diagnosing ADHD in adults presents challenges, as its symptoms often overlap with those of other mental health conditions like bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety disorders, and substance abuse. Co-existing disorders can exacerbate ADHD symptoms, leading to increased dysfunction and distress.

Diagnosis typically involves an evaluation of personal and familial history, self-reported symptoms, and insights from close associates. Use of diagnostic tools such as the Adult ADHD Self-Report Scale aids in the assessment process, with a score of four or more in Part-A indicating a high likelihood of ADHD.

Managing ADHD

Managing ADHD entails a multifaceted approach encompassing medication, psychotherapy, and lifestyle adjustments. Prescription medications like stimulants (Methylphenidate) and non-stimulants (Atomoxetine) regulate attention and behaviour but necessitate medical supervision.

Psychotherapeutic interventions, notably Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), equip patients with coping strategies, organisational skills enhancement, and addressing negative cognitive patterns.

Lifestyle modifications, including regular exercise, balanced nutrition, sufficient sleep (7-9 hours daily), and mindfulness practices like meditation, breathing exercises, or yoga, significantly alleviate symptoms.

Additionally, employing tools such as planners, reminders, and task management apps facilitates daily functioning for individuals with ADHD.