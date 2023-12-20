21 new cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 found in 3 states: NITI Aayog

India has so far reported 21 cases of the new Covid-19 variant JN.1 from across the country, the government think tank NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said on Wednesday.

Cases of JN.1 designated as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization (WHO) have been reported in three states – Goa, Kerala, and Maharashtra.

A report by news agency PTI quoted official sources saying 19 cases of JN.1 Covid-19 sub-variant have been traced in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra.

According to INSACOG data, 18 cases of JN.1 Covid variant were traced in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra.

For the unversed, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, or INSACOG, is a national multi-agency consortium of Genome Sequencing Laboratories (RGSLs) laboratories established by the government on December 30, 2020. This consortium monitors the genomic variations in SARS-CoV-2.

Covid cases in India

The latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday states that India, in the last 24 hours, recorded 614 new cases of Covid-19, the highest since May 21.

Of the total new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Kerala alone logged 292 infections.





ALSO READ: Another Covid surge The number of active coronavirus cases in India has now shot to 2,311 and the virus claimed three lives in the last 24 hours, all reported from Kerala.

Govt asks states to be alert

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level review meeting with states to review the preparedness of health facilities and stressed alertness against emerging strains of Covid-19.

The minister reiterated that coronavirus was not over yet and requested the states to monitor emerging cases, symptoms, and case severity to plan appropriate public health responses.

Mandaviya assured the states of all support from the Centre and stressed the need for collective efforts between the Centre and the states to deal with the emerging situation in the spirit of the “whole-of-government” approach.

“We need to be on the alert but there is no need to panic,” the Union health minister said.

The minister also directed officials to strengthen the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through the INSACOG network and ensure timely detection of newer variants.





ALSO READ: JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet “This would facilitate taking appropriate public health measures in a timely manner,” the minister noted.

Mandaviya also requested states and the Union Territories to ramp up testing and refer a large number of Covid-19 positive samples and that of pneumonia-like illnesses to INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) daily to track new variants, if any.

He further urged all states to increase surveillance and ensure adequate stock of medicines, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators, and vaccines.

The minister has asked officials to undertake mock drills every three months at both the central and state levels to assess the functionality of PSA plants, oxygen concentrators, cylinders, and ventilators, and encourage the sharing of best practices.

In addition, states have been asked to raise awareness among people on respiratory hygiene and ensure the dissemination of factually correct information and counter fake news to mitigate any panic.

On the new JN.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2, the meeting was told that the variant was under intense scientific scrutiny, but not a cause of immediate concern. No clustering of cases has been observed in India due to JN.1.

Dr V K Paul, member (Health) of NITI Aayog, reiterated the need for a “whole-of-government” approach to tackle the challenges posed by the surge in Covid cases and the emergence of a new variant.